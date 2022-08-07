Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at Piper Sandler

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.96.

Twilio stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $77.14 and a 52-week high of $382.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 864.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

