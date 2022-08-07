Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Downgraded to Neutral at Susquehanna

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $50.00. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s current price.

TWTR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on Twitter in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. Twitter has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $69.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $611,337.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,493,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 546,266 shares of company stock valued at $20,473,890. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,188,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $313,565,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,096 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $448,546,000 after buying an additional 2,400,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

