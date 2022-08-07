UBS Group Lowers DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $30.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of DISH Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH stock opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $46.31.

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DISH Network

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in DISH Network by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DISH Network by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in DISH Network by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DISH Network by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.