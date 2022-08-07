Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.36.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $228.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.49 and a 200 day moving average of $234.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

