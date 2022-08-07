Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,560 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Unique Fabricating were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

Unique Fabricating Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN UFAB opened at $1.16 on Friday. Unique Fabricating, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating ( NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.