Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.62. 9,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 266,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $769.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.70.
About Unisys
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.
