Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.62. 9,246 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 266,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $769.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unisys

About Unisys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UIS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter worth about $5,101,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.