United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $698.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $37.26.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.47. United Fire Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $245.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $65,250.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,782.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric J. Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $65,250.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,782.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in United Fire Group by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

