United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.05% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

United Fire Group Trading Up 10.0 %

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $698.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $245.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.30 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Fire Group news, CFO Eric J. Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Fire Group news, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $65,250.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at $518,782.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Martin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,182,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,374,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in United Fire Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.