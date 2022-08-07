Unity Software (U) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Unity Software has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Unity Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of U opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.86. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Unity Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.47.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,905 shares of company stock worth $2,169,306 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 18.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

