Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,759 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,972 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $11,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.29.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.15%.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.