Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Upstart were worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Upstart by 542.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 274,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,365,056.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,883 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,959 in the last three months. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart Trading Up 4.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Upstart from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stephens downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. FBN Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

UPST stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.13. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.76.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.