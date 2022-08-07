Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 51,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 967,895 shares.The stock last traded at $2.85 and had previously closed at $2.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $247.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $136,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,204,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $136,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,054,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,204,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,590,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,125.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

