Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Down to $51.88

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.88, but opened at $47.05. Valhi shares last traded at $45.01, with a volume of 398 shares trading hands.

Valhi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Valhi

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VHI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Valhi by 108.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Valhi by 39.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Valhi during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valhi by 30.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

