Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,249 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.