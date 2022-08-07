Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Trading Down 7.7%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $78.70 and last traded at $78.70. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd.
Value Line Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $765.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.79.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 343.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Value Line in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.
