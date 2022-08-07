Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,456,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $187.17 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.11 and a fifty-two week high of $223.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.48.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.