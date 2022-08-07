Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Trading Down 8.2%

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) dropped 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 6,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 556,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Vector Group Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $312.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.70 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 10.96%. Equities analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Insider Activity at Vector Group

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vector Group by 356.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 103,838 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 326.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 223,992 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

