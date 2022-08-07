Velo3D (VLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Velo3D has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 million. On average, analysts expect Velo3D to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VLD opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. Velo3D has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $682.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 5.26.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLD. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Velo3D during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Velo3D during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Velo3D by 457.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 43,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

