Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.18.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $198.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.73. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,545 shares of company stock worth $31,474,227. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2,520.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 16.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,605,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,125,000 after buying an additional 170,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.