Veritiv (VRTV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.50 per share for the quarter. Veritiv has set its FY 2022 guidance at $18.00-$21.00 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Veritiv to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRTV opened at $124.09 on Friday. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $62.97 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.64 and its 200 day moving average is $122.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

