Veritiv (VRTV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.50 per share for the quarter. Veritiv has set its FY 2022 guidance at $18.00-$21.00 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Veritiv to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Veritiv Price Performance
Shares of VRTV opened at $124.09 on Friday. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $62.97 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.64 and its 200 day moving average is $122.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv
About Veritiv
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veritiv (VRTV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.