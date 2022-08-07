Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.97 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 36,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,641,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

VTNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. Analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $738,360.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,845.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $514,708.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,625.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,472 shares of company stock worth $2,058,995. Insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

