Vertex (VERX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Vertex to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Vertex has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vertex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Vertex has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.50, a PEG ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex

In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,698,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,511,420 shares in the company, valued at $17,109,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,698,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,511,420 shares in the company, valued at $17,109,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $338,490.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $399,919.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,261,253 shares of company stock valued at $39,657,592 over the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vertex by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Vertex by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 56,090 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vertex by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.