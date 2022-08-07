Viad (NYSE:VVI) Trading 12.2% Higher

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) traded up 12.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38. 512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 80,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $780.36 million, a PE ratio of -22.83, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.29). Viad had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 347.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 211.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 46.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

