Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,119,000 after purchasing an additional 429,103 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,736,000 after purchasing an additional 198,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,754,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,560,000 after purchasing an additional 149,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,588,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,169,000 after purchasing an additional 171,486 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 2.5 %

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $203.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.