Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,225 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $12,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 683,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,541,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,196,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 323,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WASH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WASH stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The stock has a market cap of $926.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.23%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

