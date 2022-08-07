Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 149.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,216 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 256,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after buying an additional 20,324 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STRA shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $69.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.88 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

