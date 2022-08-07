Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 162,811 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $11,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 293.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $65,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $65,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,569.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $295,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.92. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $38.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

