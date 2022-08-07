Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 35,972 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,972 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $11,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,735,000 after purchasing an additional 145,113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59,035 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 53,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $149,999.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,098. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 1.9 %

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of MGPI opened at $109.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.55. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $109.28.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 9.02%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

