Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 60,271 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $14,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,930,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.