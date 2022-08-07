Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.30 Million Stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 143.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $14,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $160,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $60,090.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at $148,700.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $160,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,501 shares of company stock worth $607,194. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE RGR opened at $58.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.28. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $84.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 38.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.