Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 131,970 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFC. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 70.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.23.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.09). Premier Financial had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.70%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $25,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,915.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

