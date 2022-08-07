Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 27,847 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,847 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $12,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSGS. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $238.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

MSGS stock opened at $154.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.88. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $145.41 and a 52-week high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

