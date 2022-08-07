Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 317,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $12,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRGO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $42.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.12 and a beta of 0.90. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

