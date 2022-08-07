Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.90.

NYSE VOYA opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

