Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262,827 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

VIPS stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.48. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $17.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

