Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Gap Down to $4.20

Shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $3.97. Virgin Orbit shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 468 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Virgin Orbit from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.

Virgin Orbit ( NASDAQ:VORB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc designs and develops launch solutions for small satellites. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

