Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) shares rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 435,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 234,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.
Vulcan Minerals Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$62.48 million and a PE ratio of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 60.14, a current ratio of 60.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.30.
Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Vulcan Minerals
Vulcan Minerals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company owns interests in the Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; and Red Cross Lake nickel/copper/cobalt/gold project in central Newfoundland.
