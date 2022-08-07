Vuzix (VUZI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 376.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. Vuzix’s revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vuzix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $543.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.18. Vuzix has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vuzix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,123,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 61,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 8.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 9.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 14.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

