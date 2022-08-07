Vuzix (VUZI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 376.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. Vuzix’s revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vuzix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Vuzix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $543.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.18. Vuzix has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.
Institutional Trading of Vuzix
Vuzix Company Profile
Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vuzix (VUZI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.