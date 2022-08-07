W Rodney Mcmullen Purchases 6,000 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W Rodney Mcmullen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.40 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00.

NYSE VFC opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 275,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in V.F. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 36.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of V.F. to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.06.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

