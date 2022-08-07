Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s current price.

WBD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.80. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 220.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.