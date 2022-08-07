Warner Music Group (WMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Warner Music Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WMG stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $23.74 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 106.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WMG. TheStreet downgraded Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

