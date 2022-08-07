Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Upgraded at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Waste Connections from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections to a hold rating and set a C$135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$146.43.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN opened at C$178.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.03 billion and a PE ratio of 57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$148.05 and a 1-year high of C$183.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$161.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$164.14.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

