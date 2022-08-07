Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Barclays

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Barclays from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on W. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

Wayfair stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.91. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $317.45.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $317,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,251 shares of company stock worth $994,669 in the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after acquiring an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in Wayfair by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after acquiring an additional 773,999 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after buying an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP boosted its position in Wayfair by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,634,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $37,565,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

