Wedbush Comments on Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.37) per share.

FATE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.42.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.62. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.10. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $14,267,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $31,085.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,893.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $31,085.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,893.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,123 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,497.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,082 shares of company stock worth $1,646,106. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

