Wedbush Weighs in on Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.98) for the year. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.77) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NTLA. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.94.

NTLA stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $180.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 3,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

