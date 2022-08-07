Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.85 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$1.75. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WEF. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$1.51 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$1.38 and a 52 week high of C$2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of C$491.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.85.

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$359.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

