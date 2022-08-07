Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.85 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$1.75. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on WEF. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Western Forest Products and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
Western Forest Products Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$1.51 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$1.38 and a 52 week high of C$2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of C$491.52 million and a PE ratio of 2.85.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
