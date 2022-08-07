Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Willis Lease Finance has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $245.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $68.82 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Lease Finance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

In other news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $37,356.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,790.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 3,594 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $114,073.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 92,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,947,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,008 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $37,356.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,790.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,972 shares of company stock worth $667,790. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Willis Lease Finance stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Willis Lease Finance worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.