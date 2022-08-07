Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Willis Lease Finance has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $245.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.08.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $68.82 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Willis Lease Finance stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Willis Lease Finance worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
