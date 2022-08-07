Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Insider Sells $294,014.00 in Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $294,014.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,437,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW stock opened at $208.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.00. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,273,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,480,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,959,000. Finally, Markel Corp acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,285,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.