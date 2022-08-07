Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Workiva were worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 26.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE WK opened at $71.65 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $173.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Workiva

Several brokerages have weighed in on WK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.