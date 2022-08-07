WPP (LON:WPP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,230 ($15.07) to GBX 915 ($11.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.64) target price on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.30) to GBX 1,260 ($15.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,244.44 ($15.25).

LON:WPP opened at GBX 814.60 ($9.98) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1,536.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 844.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 975.15. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 8.17 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($15.09).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

